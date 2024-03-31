Haddam

Person rescued from jet ski in Connecticut River in Haddam

By Cailyn Blonstein

East Haddam Firefighter Michelle Forbes

A person was rescued from a jet ski in the Connecticut River on Saturday.

Firefighters responded to the Connecticut River in Haddam around 12:15 p.m. for a marine rescue.

According to fire officials, it was reported that someone on a jet ski was in distress near Haddam Meadows.

Members of Haddam Fire Department's marine unit rescued the driver of the jet ski. It's unclear if the person was injured.

Marine units from Chester Hose and East Haddam Fire Department stayed with the submerged jet ski.

No other details about the rescue have been released.

