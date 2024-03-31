Person rescued from jet ski in Connecticut River in Haddam

A person was rescued from a jet ski in the Connecticut River on Saturday.

Firefighters responded to the Connecticut River in Haddam around 12:15 p.m. for a marine rescue.

According to fire officials, it was reported that someone on a jet ski was in distress near Haddam Meadows.

Members of Haddam Fire Department's marine unit rescued the driver of the jet ski. It's unclear if the person was injured.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Marine units from Chester Hose and East Haddam Fire Department stayed with the submerged jet ski.

No other details about the rescue have been released.