Person riding scooter critically injured in hit-and-run crash in New Haven

A person riding a scooter is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in New Haven late Wednesday night.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. at the intersection of Whalley Avenue and Amity Road, according to police.

The vehicle involved in the crash took off from the scene, police said.

Arriving officers found the victim unresponsive in the intersection. The person was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not been able to locate the vehicle involved in the crash. They said they spoke to witnesses at the scene and are looking for surveillance video that may have captured in the incident.

