Person riding scooter dies days after hit-and-run crash in New Haven

A person riding a scooter died about a week after being hit by a vehicle in New Haven, police said.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. at the intersection of Whalley Avenue and Amity Road on Oct. 18, according to police.

The vehicle involved in the crash took off from the scene, police said.

Arriving officers found the victim unresponsive in the intersection. The person was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the person died seven days later on Oct 26. He has since been identified as 23-year-old Priyanshu Agwal of West Haven.

Police have not been able to locate the vehicle involved in the crash. They said they spoke to witnesses at the scene and are looking for surveillance video that may have captured in the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 2030946-6304.