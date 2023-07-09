Person seriously hurt in New Haven multi-car accident

A person was injured as a result of a crash involving several cars in New Haven Sunday.

It happened during the afternoon hours on Foxon Boulevard by Lowe's.

Fire officials say a person had to be extricated from one of the cars and another was extricated from an SUV that were involved in the accident.

One person suffered serious head and leg trauma as a result of the crash.

Officials haven't said what led up to the collision.