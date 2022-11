Ansonia Police said a person has serious injuries after being struck by a car in Ansonia Friday evening.

Authorities said they responded to the area of Wakelee Avenue and Division Street for the reported crash.

Responding officers said a pedestrian was hit and has serious injuries.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The driver remained at the scene. Police remain at the scene investigating.

No additional information was immediately available.