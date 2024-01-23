Bridgeport

Person seriously injured after crashing into parked tractor-trailer in Bridgeport

By Cailyn Blonstein

bridgeport police
NBC Connecticut

One person is seriously injured after the vehicle they were a passenger in crashed into a tractor-trailer in Bridgeport on Monday night.

Dispatchers received multiple calls about a crash involving a vehicle and a tractor-trailer on North Avenue around 6:45 p.m.

According to investigators, a 2002 Acura MDX was traveling westbound on North Avenue between Remer Street and Wells Street when it crashed into the back of a parked tractor-trailer.

Authorities said two men were in the Acura and the driver fled the scene on foot before emergency crews arrived.

Police said the fire department had to remove several sections of the vehicle to access the injured passenger and get him medical attention. He was transported to Saint Vincent's Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Bridgeport Police Serious Crash Team with the Southern Fairfield County Traffic Unit from the Fairfield Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Andrew Orum at the Bridgeport Police Department Traffic Division at (203) 576-7640 or by email at andrew.orum@bridgeportct.gov.

Tips can also be submitted to the Bridgeport Police Department Tips Hotline at (203) 576-TIPS.

