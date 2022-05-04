Person Seriously Injured After Oil Truck Crashes Into Shelton Home

An oil truck appears to have crashed into a home in Shelton on Wednesday, according to fire officials.
Crews said the truck driver was unresponsive when they got to the scene.
The incident happened on Sheehy Lane early Saturday afternoon.
Emergency personnel helped extricate the driver. They were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
Firefighters secured the truck and found no additional hazards.
The home is habitable and only sustained minor cosmetic damage, according to authorities.
Shelton Police and Connecticut State Police are investigating.
