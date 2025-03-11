Lebanon

Person seriously hurt after being hit by car with no one inside in Lebanon

Connecticut State Police
NBC Connecticut

A person has serious injuries after being hit by a car that was unoccupied in Lebanon Tuesday evening.

State police said they responded to Bush Hill Road after getting a report that a pedestrian was struck.

Responding officers said a person was hit by a car with no one inside. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

No additional information was immediately available.

