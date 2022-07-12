Naugatuck

Person Seriously Injured While Trying to Stop Naugatuck Car Break-In

Naugatuck Police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

Naugatuck Police said a man is in critical condition after being struck by a car while trying to stop a car break-in early Tuesday morning.

Officials said the incident happened at about 4:40 a.m. on Alma Street.

Responding officers said they found a 42-year-old man that had left his home to confront a person trying to burglarize his vehicle.

While doing so, he was struck by a car, which fled the scene. The man was left with life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Authorities said they believe the man was struck intentionally. There's been a rise in car break-ins recently, according to police.

The Naugatuck Valley Collision Investigation Team and Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Squad are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-729-5221. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling 203-720-1010.

Local

vernon 24 mins ago

Serious Injuries Reported in Vernon Crash: Police

New Milford 2 hours ago

New Milford Evaluating Options Following High School Fire

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

NaugatuckNaugatuck policecar break-inscritical injuries
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us