Norwalk

Person Shot in the Leg in Norwalk

norwalk police generic
NBCConnecticut.com

Norwalk police are investigating after someone was shot on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to Cedar Street around 10:20 p.m. after getting a report of shots fired. Police said they had received information that a person was shot and had left the scene.

The person who was shot was brought to Norwalk Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to investigators.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Nik Kougiomtzidis at 203-854-3185.

