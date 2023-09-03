Person shot in the neck in Bridgeport, 3 people arrested for interfering

A person was shot in the neck in Bridgeport early Sunday morning and three people have been arrested for interfering with the investigation.

A Bridgeport police officer working a downtown special detail heard what he believed was a single gunshot fired near Main Street and Fairfield Avenue around 12:45 a.m.

As the officer went to the area, police said he was waved down by a citizen who directed him to a person on the ground in the 1000th block of Main Street.

According to police, the person on the ground was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the neck. The person was transported to Bridgeport Hospital and is in stable condition.

Three people were arrested by patrol officers for interfering with the investigation.

A criminal investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Aaron Rivera at (203) 581-5179. Tips can also be called in to the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at (203) 576-TIPS.