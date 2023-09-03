Bridgeport

Person shot in the neck in Bridgeport, 3 people arrested for interfering

bridgeport police
NBC Connecticut

A person was shot in the neck in Bridgeport early Sunday morning and three people have been arrested for interfering with the investigation.

A Bridgeport police officer working a downtown special detail heard what he believed was a single gunshot fired near Main Street and Fairfield Avenue around 12:45 a.m.

As the officer went to the area, police said he was waved down by a citizen who directed him to a person on the ground in the 1000th block of Main Street.

According to police, the person on the ground was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the neck. The person was transported to Bridgeport Hospital and is in stable condition.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Three people were arrested by patrol officers for interfering with the investigation.

A criminal investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Aaron Rivera at (203) 581-5179. Tips can also be called in to the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at (203) 576-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us