Person shot by police officer during call in Colchester has died

A person that was shot by a police officer during a disturbance call in Colchester Thursday night has died, according to the Division of Criminal Justice.

Officers responded to a disturbance call on Norwich Avenue just after 6:15 p.m.

After arriving, officers encountered a person and one officer fired at that individual, injuring them, according to state police.

The person was taken to the hospital where they later died, according to officials. Their identity is unknown.

One officer was also transported for evaluation. It is not clear what happened that caused the officer to open fire.

The Office of the Inspector General and the Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad are investigating.