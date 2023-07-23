Person slashed at New Haven soup kitchen

A person was taken to the hospital after they suffered what were described as slash wounds Sunday.
The incident unfolded during the afternoon hours at the Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen on State Street, according to officials.
The person received medical treatment at the scene prior to being taken to Yale New Haven Hospital. Their injuries are considered serious but not life threatening.
No one else was injured. Police haven't said if anyone was taken into custody.
