Person stabbed at Hartford CTFastrak station

An investigation is underway after a person was stabbed at a CTFastrak station in Hartford on Monday night.

Troopers responded to a disturbance at the Hartford CTFastrak around 9:25 p.m.

According to state police, one person was stabbed and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators have not released details about what led to the stabbing.

It's unclear if a suspect has been arrested.