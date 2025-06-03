Hartford

Person stabbed at Hartford CTFastrak station

NBC Connecticut

An investigation is underway after a person was stabbed at a CTFastrak station in Hartford on Monday night.

Troopers responded to a disturbance at the Hartford CTFastrak around 9:25 p.m.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

According to state police, one person was stabbed and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators have not released details about what led to the stabbing.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

It's unclear if a suspect has been arrested.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us