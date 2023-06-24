Person stabbed in neck and head in Bridgeport

Police are investigating after a person appeared to have been stabbed in Bridgeport on Saturday afternoon.

Dispatchers received a report about a person who appeared to be assaulted and was bloody walking down Pembroke Street around 1:15 p.m.

Emergency crews responded to the area and said they found the person who had what appeared to be stab wounds to the head and neck.

At this time, police said the person is being uncooperative.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The investigation is ongoing.