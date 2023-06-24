Bridgeport

Person stabbed in neck and head in Bridgeport

Bridgeport police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

Police are investigating after a person appeared to have been stabbed in Bridgeport on Saturday afternoon.

Dispatchers received a report about a person who appeared to be assaulted and was bloody walking down Pembroke Street around 1:15 p.m.

Emergency crews responded to the area and said they found the person who had what appeared to be stab wounds to the head and neck.

At this time, police said the person is being uncooperative.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The investigation is ongoing.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us