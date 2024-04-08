Person stabbed multiple times inside of Willimantic apartment

One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed multiple times inside of an apartment in Willimantic on Monday morning.

Officers received a 911 call about someone that had been stabbed within an apartment on Vermont Drive around 5 a.m.

Police said one person was stabbed multiple times. The person was transported to the hospital for treatment. Authorities did not give any details about the person's injuries or their current condition.

Investigators believe the stabbing was targeted and said it appears everyone involved in the incident knew each other.

Multiple witnesses and suspects have been identified. No one has been arrested or detained at this time. The suspects reportedly fled before police arrived to the apartment.

People are being asked to avoid Vermont Drive while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact Willimantic Police Department at (860) 465-3135.