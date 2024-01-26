Milford

Person steals car with gas nozzle still attached in Milford

By Angela Fortuna

Milford Fire Department

Police are investigating after a person stole a car with the gas nozzle still attached, spilling nearly 45 gallons of fuel in the process.

Authorities said they were called to the Interstate 95 South rest stop in Milford at about 6 p.m. on Thursday.

A driver told police that their vehicle was stolen while they were inside using the restroom. The pump was running and filling up the gas tank at the time, according to police.

The nozzle broke away from the vehicle, landed on the ground and continued letting out gasoline, officers said. A total of 44 gallons of fuel spilled on the ground.

The gas spilled into two separate storm drains before crews got to the scene. The remaining gasoline was contained by authorities.

Hazmat teams and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded. State police are investigating.

Milford

Milfordcar thefts
