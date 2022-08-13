Bridgeport

Person Struck by Train After Falling Onto Tracks at Bridgeport Train Station

A person was struck by a train after falling onto the tracks at the Bridgeport Train Station on Saturday morning.

Emergency officials said dispatchers received a report of someone who fell onto the tracks and was then struck by a train around 9:13 a.m.

Authorities have not released details about the extent of any injuries.

Firefighters, police, AMR, Metro North Police and the Operations teams are all currently at the scene.

The incident is active and the investigation is ongoing.

Metro North said service was delayed between New Haven and Milford due to the investigation. It is now running on time.

