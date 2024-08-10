Person struck by train at Cos Cob train station in Greenwich

A person was struck by a train at the Cos Cob train station in Greenwich on Saturday and there are delays on the Metro-North New Haven Line to Grand Central.

Metro-North originally said there was an unauthorized person on the tracks near Cos Cob around 8:45 a.m.

The company later posted on X saying someone had been struck by a train at Cos Cob. Authorities have not released any details about any possible injuries.

Multiple trains are being impacted with some being canceled. Some New Haven Line customers heading to Grand Central are seeing delays of up to 35 minutes.

The trains are single-tracking between Cos Cob and Stamford.