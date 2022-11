A person was struck by an Amtrak train near Groton just before 10 a.m. Friday.

Officials from Amtrak said the person was on the tracks.

The train, 171, was traveling from Boston to Roanoke, and the person was struck near Groton on the West end of the Thames Bridge.

No passengers or crew on the train were injured, Amtrak said.

Amtrak is working with local law enforcement to investigate.