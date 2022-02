A person has been struck by a train near Stamford, according to Metro-North Railroad.

Metro-North said the person was struck just before 6:30 a.m. and passengers were moved to another train.

Customers on the 5:20 AM train from New Haven to Grand Central Terminal detrained at Stamford because of the train striking a person. Customers were accommodated by the 6:16 AM from New Canaan - Grand Central Terminal and the 5:26 AM train from Danbury - Grand Central Terminal. — Metro-North Railroad. Wear a Mask-Stop the Spread. (@MetroNorth) February 1, 2022

The 5:40 AM train from Waterbury to Stamford is canceled at South Norwalk because of a person struck by a train near Stamford.

Customers were accommodated by the 6:11 AM train from Danbury to Grand Central Terminal and the 6:16 AM train from New Haven to Grand Central Terminal. — Metro-North Railroad. Wear a Mask-Stop the Spread. (@MetroNorth) February 1, 2022

No additional information was immediately available.