Person Struck By Train Near West Haven

Metro-North and Amtrak said their trains were operating behind schedule Friday night after a person was struck by a train near West Haven.
Metro-North officials said their 9:39 p.m. train from New Haven was operating 10 to 15 minutes late because of the incident.
Amtrak said one of their trains traveling west of New Haven was delayed because of a "trespasser incident." Officials said Train 178 will begin to move through the area once the scene is cleared.
The extent of injuries is unknown at this time. No additional information was immediately available.