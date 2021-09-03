Person Struck By Train Near West Haven

Metro-North and Amtrak said their trains were operating behind schedule Friday night after a person was struck by a train near West Haven.

New Haven Line: the 9:39 pm train from New Haven is operating 10-15 minutes late due to a person being struck by a train near West Haven. — Metro-North Railroad. Wear a Mask-Stop the Spread. (@MetroNorth) September 4, 2021

Metro-North officials said their 9:39 p.m. train from New Haven was operating 10 to 15 minutes late because of the incident.

ALERT: Train 178 will be delayed west of New Haven (NHV) due to a trespasser incident. The train will begin to move through the area when cleared. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) September 4, 2021

Amtrak said one of their trains traveling west of New Haven was delayed because of a "trespasser incident." Officials said Train 178 will begin to move through the area once the scene is cleared.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time. No additional information was immediately available.