Person Struck by Train Near West Haven Train Station: Metro North

A person was hit by a train on the New Haven Line on Wednesday morning and a New Haven train has been canceled.

Metro-North Railroad said the 5:40 a.m. westbound train from New Haven (#1513) has been canceled after a person was struck by the train.

A trespasser got in front of the 5:40 a.m. train to New York City near the West Haven Train Station, according to Metro-North officials. The train stopped after the incident.

The train was previously delayed at the West Haven Station before it was canceled, Metro-North Railroad officials added.

Passengers were taken off of the train and put onto another train.

Metro-North has combined the 5:40 a.m. train with the 5:56 a.m. train. Trains are now running on a 20 to 30 minute delay while Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police Department police conduct an investigation.

Authorities have not released details about the condition of the person who was hit.

