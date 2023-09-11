danbury

Person struck by vehicle at WCSU garage in Danbury

A person was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle at a parking garage at Western Connecticut State University in Danbury over the weekend.

Firefighters responded to White Street around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said the pedestrian was crossing within the crosswalk with the signal lights flashing during heavy rain when a vehicle in the eastbound lane hit them.

The person who was hit was taken to the hospital. The extent of the person's injuries are unclear at this time.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

