Person struck by vehicle in New Haven has life-threatening injuries: police

Police said the person who was injured has not been identified.

A person who was hit by a vehicle in New Haven on Wednesday night has life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said the pedestrian is male, but they have not yet identified him.

It appears that he was crossing the road in the 400 block of Foxon Boulevard, but not using a marked crosswalk, when he was struck just before 10:30 p.m., according to police.  

Firefighters were treating the pedestrian when police officers arrived and the officers spoke with the driver, who remained at the scene, police said.

The pedestrian was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital and police said he has life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is underway and police ask anyone who has information to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

