A person was struck by a car in New Haven Tuesday night, officials said.

The driver then fled the scene of the accident, according to police.

Police said the incident happened on Sherman Avenue between Elm Street and Whalley Avenue.

The New Haven Police Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene.

The extent of injuries is unknown.

No additional information was immediately available.