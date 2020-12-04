Person Struck, Killed in Milford Car Crash

A person was struck and killed in a motor vehicle crash in Milford Friday night, officials said.

Police are currently at 150 Boston Post Rd. investigating the crash that happened just before 7 p.m. Big Y Supermarket is located at the address provided by police.

One person has died and no charges have been filed at this time, according to police.

All parties involved in the crash remained at the scene, Lt. Mike Devito said.

The victim's identity will be released once the next of kin is notified, official said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

No additional information was immediately available.