Person struck while crossing road in Bristol has died

A woman has died after she was struck by a small SUV in Bristol on Thursday night, according to police.

The woman was crossing Middle Street near Lake Avenue at 11:44 p.m. when the driver hit her, police said.

The driver stopped and saw that she hit a person, police said, and a witness stopped to check on the woman who was struck.

Police and the Bristol Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services responded and the woman who was struck was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The driver who hit her was not hurt and is cooperating in the investigation.

The Bristol Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team responded to investigate.

Police said Middle Street reopened around 5:30 a.m.

Police have not released the name or age of the person who died because they are notifying her family.

Police are investigating the crash.

If you witnessed the crash or have further information call Officer Spencer Boisvert at 860 584-3038 or email spencerboisvert@bristolct.gov.