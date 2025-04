East Haven police are investigating a hit-and-run after a person was struck by a car on Tuesday night.

Foxon Road is closed in the area of Mill Street, according to police.

Police said a black sedan fled the scene down Foxon Road.

The condition of the person is unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to contact 203-468-3820