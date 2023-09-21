Simsbury

Person suffered serious injuries after being hit by car in Simsbury

A person was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Simsbury on Thursday.

It happened around 9:45 a.m. on Hopmeadow Street at the intersection of Iron Horse Boulevard/Owens Brook Boulevard, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found a person lying in the road. The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The car's driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Laurel Harrington at 860-658-3112 or by email at lharrington@pd.simsbury-ct.gov.

