Person taken in custody after approaching New Britain High School with weapon: principal

A person approached New Britain High School with a weapon on Friday afternoon and has been taken into custody, according to the principal.

The school was placed on lockdown and it has since been lifted.

School officials said a school resource officer approached the suspect iin the patio area right outside the school and the person never went into the building.

No information has been released on what the weapon was.

New Britain High School principal Damon Pearce said in a letter to families that everyone is safe.

He said a suspicious person approached the high school building with a weapon and administration immediately initiated the lockdown emergency response and notified the New Britain Police Department.

Pearce said police responded promptly, investigated and took the individual into custody.

The lockdown has since been lifted and the students have returned to their regular schedule, according to the principal.