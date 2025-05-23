New Britain

Person taken in custody after approaching New Britain High School with weapon: principal

NBC Connecticut

A person approached New Britain High School with a weapon on Friday afternoon and has been taken into custody, according to the principal.

The school was placed on lockdown and it has since been lifted.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

School officials said a school resource officer approached the suspect iin the patio area right outside the school and the person never went into the building.

No information has been released on what the weapon was.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

New Britain High School principal Damon Pearce said in a letter to families that everyone is safe.

He said a suspicious person approached the high school building with a weapon and administration immediately initiated the lockdown emergency response and notified the New Britain Police Department.

Pearce said police responded promptly, investigated and took the individual into custody.

Local

West Hartford 55 mins ago

Gardening centers busy on holiday weekend

Connecticut 57 mins ago

Former President Joe Biden had dinner at Connecticut restaurant

The lockdown has since been lifted and the students have returned to their regular schedule, according to the principal.

This article tagged under:

New Britain
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us