Person taken to hospital after Hamden shooting

Police said a person has been taken to the hospital after a reported shooting in Hamden Monday night.
Officers were called to Goodrich Street near Butler Street for the shooting. A person has been hospitalized with injuries, but the extent is unknown.
Police and detectives are investigating. No additional information was immediately available.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.