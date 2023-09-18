Hamden

Person taken to hospital after Hamden shooting

NBC Connecticut

Police said a person has been taken to the hospital after a reported shooting in Hamden Monday night.

Officers were called to Goodrich Street near Butler Street for the shooting. A person has been hospitalized with injuries, but the extent is unknown.

Police and detectives are investigating. No additional information was immediately available.

