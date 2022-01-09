Broad Brook

Person Taken to Hospital After Serious Car Crash in East Windsor

Broad Brook Fire Department

A person was taken to the hospital after being extricated from their car in the Broad Brook section of East Windsor.

The Broad Brook Fire Department said they responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Broad Brook Road between Melrose and Keyssig roads.

Crews extricated the driver and they were taken to the hospital with injuries. The extent is unknown.

Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes because the road may be shut down for awhile.

There is a broken telephone pole and low hanging wires at the scene, crews said.

No additional information was immediately available.

