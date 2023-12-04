Person taken to hospital after structure fire in Bridgeport

A person was taken to the hospital after a structure fire broke out at a Bridgeport home.

City officials said firefighters were called to Pilgrim Place at about 2:30 p.m. Crews said fire was coming from the second floor.

An individual inside the home was taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, according to crews.

The Red Cross is assisting. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

