Milford

Person taken to hospital after tractor-trailer crash in Milford

Milford Fire Department

A person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Milford Friday morning.

The fire department said they were called to Boston Post Road for the reported crash at 6 a.m.

A minivan and tractor-trailer collided. The minivan was heavily damaged and the driver needed to be extricated, according to authorities.

They were treated at the scene and taken to a nearby trauma facility. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Milford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us