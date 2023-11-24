Person taken to hospital after tractor-trailer crash in Milford

A person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Milford Friday morning.

The fire department said they were called to Boston Post Road for the reported crash at 6 a.m.

A minivan and tractor-trailer collided. The minivan was heavily damaged and the driver needed to be extricated, according to authorities.

They were treated at the scene and taken to a nearby trauma facility. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

No additional information was immediately available.