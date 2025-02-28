Waterbury

Person taken to hospital after fire at multi-family home in Waterbury

An oxygen tank may have sparked a fire that sent one person to the hospital in Waterbury, according to fire officials.

The fire broke out inside a multi-family home on the 300 block of East Main Street Thursday afternoon.

Several people needed help getting out of the house. One person was hospitalized, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The fire marshal is conducting an investigation. No additional information was immediately available.

