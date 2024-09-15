Windsor

Person taken to hospital after fire at multi-family home in Windsor

By Angela Fortuna

A person has been taken to the hospital after a fire at a multi-family home in Windsor late Saturday night.

The fire department said they were called to a home on East Barber Street just after 11:30 p.m. after getting a report of fire coming from a first floor bedroom.

Responding crews found smoke coming from the first floor with fire inside.

Everyone was able to make it out safely, but there were pets inside and unaccounted for, officials said. Firefighters were able to rescue a cat and a ferret.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

The fire was placed under control around 1 a.m. One unit in the multi-family home was deemed uninhabitable and the Red Cross is assisting that family.

The fire marshal's office is investigating.

