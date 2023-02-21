Person Who Died in Norwich Police Custody Overdosed on Fentanyl, Investigation Finds

The state Office of Inspector General found that a man who died in Norwich police custody overdosed on fentanyl.

In a report released Tuesday, the Office of Inspector General determined that Brenton Chambers' death was due to an overdose and was not because of a police officer's use of force against him.

Chambers died in a holding cell on Feb. 4, 2022. He was arrested on Feb. 3 and was taken to the Norwich Police Department where he went through the booking process. While at the police department, Chambers allegedly complained of foot pain and was taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Just before 4 a.m. on Feb. 4, 2022, he collapsed in his cell, and Norwich police officers rendered aid and summoned the assistance of emergency medical technicians, according to the Office of Inspector General. It was later determined that Chambers was having a seizure.

In the Office of Inspector General report, officials said Chambers was supposed to report to the Norwich Probation Office on the day of his arrest but didn't show up. He arrived hours later and when officers searched his car and other belongings, they found a firearm and drugs in his possession.

In a search on the day of Chambers' arrest, the Department of Adult Probation found suspected fentanyl in his vehicle, home and business, according to the report. He was arrested on narcotics and firearm charges and was unable to post bail.

Investigators seized his clothing as a part of their investigation and found drugs in hidden pockets sewn along the hem of his sweatshirt.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Chambers died of active fentanyl intoxication with recent cocaine use. The manner of death was ruled an accident related to substance abuse.

Norwich Police previously said the Office of the Inspector General, with the help of the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad, investigated Chambers' death per state statute.