Persons of Interest Detained After Hartford Shooting

Multiple persons of interest are detained after a shooting in Hartford on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Officers were called to Edgewood Street around 12:15 p.m. after getting a report of someone shot.

When police arrived, they said they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was alert and conscious when officers arrived, they said.

The man was transported to the hospital for treatment. Authorities have not released details about the extent of his injuries.

According to investigators, multiple persons of interest have been detained and two guns were recovered on scene.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.