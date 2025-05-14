Pet killed in Ledyard fire

No people were injured, but a pet died in a fire in Ledyard on Tuesday.

Firefighters spent hours battling the fire on Lambtown Road.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Crews found heavy fire when they responded at 4:51 p.m.

They went inside to work to put out the fire, but were called out to battle it from the outside because of the conditions, according to the Ledyard Fire Company.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Firefighters had most of the fire out by 6 p.m. and the scene was cleared just before 10 p.m.

Several fire departments provided mutual aid.

An excavator was called to demolish the structure to fully extinguish the fire, according to the fire department.

The Ledyard fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.