Pet Killed in Torrington Fire

A family is displaced after a fire in Torrington Monday morning. They escaped with a puppy, but another family pet died, according to the fire department.

The fire on Meadowview Drive was reported around 10:20 a.m. and it was under control at 11:29 a.m. Officials said the home is uninhabitable.

Fire officials said cold temperatures and high winds added to the difficulties of battling the fire.

Two people who were in the home were evaluated at the scene for smoke inhalation and they were not transported for further medical examination.

The Torrington Fire Department responded and off-duty city firefighters and city volunteers were requested to provide additional help.

The Drakeville and Torringford Volunteer Fire Departments also responded and mutual aid was called in from Harwinton West Side Fire Department to assist off-duty firefighters with city coverage.

The American Red Cross is assisting the residents.

The Torrington fire marshal’s office is investigating the fire.