South Windsor

Pet Palooza returns to South Windsor

By Sydney Boyo

NBC Connecticut

On Sunday, Pet Palooza took place at Nevers Park in South Windsor.

The event was a way for pet owners to connect with resources in the community and local vendors.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

“We’re just happy to provide this opportunity to bring the town together, bring people together, bring your kids and animals and pets here to celebrate this event,” said event organizer Marek Kozikowski.

The day featured training demonstrations for caretakers, a costume contest for pets, pet treat sellers, a pet sanctuary and more.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Amanda Bartmon, who recently moved to South Windsor, brought her 5-month-old puppy Rosie.

“I was hoping to find some products and service in the area that will help her out,” she said. “I would like to get her into puppy training class to work on confidence because she’s a little bit shy.”

Bartmon says she was also looking for vet services, clothes, treats and things to improve Rosie’s life.

Local

East Hartford 50 mins ago

Larceny complaint at East Hartford diner leads to death of teenager

New Haven 2 hours ago

2 rescued after plane goes down in Long Island Sound near Tweed New Haven Airport

Non-profit organization Forever in my Heart Foundation also attended the event. The organization helps rescue and train service dogs. On Sunday, they were raising money to help train a veteran’s service dog.

“He’s got some PTSD. We’re raising $25,000 for him to receive a service dog that we train,” said director of fundraising Mia Ginter. “It takes about a year-and-a-half to train a service dog and then about another six months or so to do the tailoring for the training for him.”

The organizers say they intend to hold event again next year.

This article tagged under:

South Windsor
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us