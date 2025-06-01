Pet Palooza returns to South Windsor

On Sunday, Pet Palooza took place at Nevers Park in South Windsor.

The event was a way for pet owners to connect with resources in the community and local vendors.

“We’re just happy to provide this opportunity to bring the town together, bring people together, bring your kids and animals and pets here to celebrate this event,” said event organizer Marek Kozikowski.

The day featured training demonstrations for caretakers, a costume contest for pets, pet treat sellers, a pet sanctuary and more.

Amanda Bartmon, who recently moved to South Windsor, brought her 5-month-old puppy Rosie.

“I was hoping to find some products and service in the area that will help her out,” she said. “I would like to get her into puppy training class to work on confidence because she’s a little bit shy.”

Bartmon says she was also looking for vet services, clothes, treats and things to improve Rosie’s life.

Non-profit organization Forever in my Heart Foundation also attended the event. The organization helps rescue and train service dogs. On Sunday, they were raising money to help train a veteran’s service dog.

“He’s got some PTSD. We’re raising $25,000 for him to receive a service dog that we train,” said director of fundraising Mia Ginter. “It takes about a year-and-a-half to train a service dog and then about another six months or so to do the tailoring for the training for him.”

The organizers say they intend to hold event again next year.