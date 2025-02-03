North Haven

Pet snake found abandoned on Route 40 Connector in North Haven has died

North Haven Animal Control

A pet snake that was found abandoned on the Route 40 Connector in North Haven has died.

Photos posted by North Haven Animal Control on Sunday show the snake in a tank on the side of the road.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

They said in a post that the snake was found on the side of the Route 40 Connector. It's unclear how long the snake was out there.

According to North Haven Animal Control, experts worked for many hours to try to warm the snake up, however, it could not be revived and died.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

North Haven
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us