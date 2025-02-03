Pet snake found abandoned on Route 40 Connector in North Haven has died

A pet snake that was found abandoned on the Route 40 Connector in North Haven has died.

Photos posted by North Haven Animal Control on Sunday show the snake in a tank on the side of the road.

They said in a post that the snake was found on the side of the Route 40 Connector. It's unclear how long the snake was out there.

According to North Haven Animal Control, experts worked for many hours to try to warm the snake up, however, it could not be revived and died.