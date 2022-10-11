Pet Supply Store in Glastonbury Closing After 102 Years

Melzen's Pet Foods and Supplies in Glastonbury is closing after more than 100 years in business.

The store opened in 1920 and the owners, the grandchildren of the original owner, are looking forward to retirement and their next chapters, according to a post on Facebook.

Stanley Melzen opened Melzen’s in 1920 after immigrating from Poland and passed the business on to his son, Joe, according to the post.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Now the third and four generations are running the family-owned business and Kenny, Jimmy and John Melzen thanked their customers, employees and suppliers.

“Melzen’s would not have thrived for over a century without your loyalty and support,” the post said.

“We have treasured being part of this community and cannot overstate our gratitude for a successful 102 years!” the post goes on to say.

Learn more about the history of the business here.