A decade later, Pete Frates' family aims to relaunch ALS Ice Bucket Challenge

Remember the viral internet challenge from a decade ago, where millions of people spent the summer dousing themselves with buckets of ice-cold water?

It all started with Beverly, Massachusetts, native and Boston College alumni Pete Frates, who suffered from Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

The Ice Bucket Challenge helped draw attention to the disease, raising hundreds of millions of dollars for ALS research.

The Frates family is now hoping to spark a new wave of social impact and inspire people.

NBC10 Boston speaks with Nancy Frates, Pete Frates' mom, ahead of the celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Ice Bucket Challenge: "Keep talking about ALS."

They will be at Fenway Park Thursday to not only celebrate the 10th anniversary of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, but also hoping to relaunch that challenge.

Pete Frates passed away in 2019 from the devastating disease but the legacy he left behind has resonated with so many people.

Celebrities, sports stars and every day people were among the more than 17 million people inspired to take the Ice Bucket Challenge to not only raise awareness, but also raise money to support research to a find a cure for ALS.

Pete Frates' dad, John, says the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge has become the "largest viral fundraiser of all time" and raised about $158 million for the ALS Association. A decade later, the Frates family are hoping to relaunch that challenge.

The Pete Frates Foundation said since he began the challenge in August 2014, more than $150 million has been poured into ALS research, which led to an additional 1 billion in research funding.

Frates' loved one will be joined by Gov. Maura Healey, Red Sox president Sam Kennedy, Boston Bruins legend Ray Bourque, New England Patriots Foundation president Josh Kraft and NFL great and Boston College alum Matt Ryan.

The event at Fenway starts at 10 a.m.