Peter Manfredonia Sentenced to 55 Years in Prison for Murder of Willington Man

A Mansfield man and former University of Connecticut student has been sentenced to 55 years in prison in a 2020 home invasion killing.

Peter Manfredonia, 26, was accused of killing 62-year-old Ted DeMers, a married father of two, in Willington; and Nicholas Eisele, in Derby; and kidnapping Eisele's girlfriend in 2020.

In connection to DeMers' murder, Manfredonia was sentenced to 55 years for murder, 20 years for assault, and 25 years for home invasion. The sentences will be served concurrently for a total of 55 years.

Manfredonia killed DeMers on May 22, 2020, officials said. DeMers died after being attacked by Manfredonia and died of his injuries on his way to the hospital.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner previously said the cause of death was sharp force and chop injuries of head with sharp force injuries of torso and extremities. He was killed by homicide.

DeMers' sister-in-law Pat Jones said her brother-in-law drove Manfredonia in his four-wheeler down to a motorcycle parked in a cul-de-sac at the end of the road. Neighbors told DeMers’ family that the suspect was wielding a weapon at him and an 86-year-old neighbor came out of his home to stop the attack. Jones said the suspect got on his motorcycle and drove off after another neighbor yelled at him to stop.

On Wednesday, Manfedonia was sentenced to 55 years in prison for the slaying of Eisele and the kidnapping of Eisele's girlfriend. His attorney previously said he would be sentenced to a total of 55 years in prison after a plea deal.

Manfredonia pleaded guilty in February to two counts of murder, kidnapping in the first degree with a firearm, assault in the first degree and home invasion.

Manfredonia spoke in court Wednesday and apologized for what he did.

In his statement to the Eisele family, Manfredonia said, “My actions were nothing short of reprehensible.”

“Know that I do not expect your forgiveness, but I apologize nonetheless. What I did was inexcusably horrendous, and I will regret it every day for the rest of my life, not because of the consequences that it has had on me but because of the consequences it has had on your family,” Manfredonia said, adding that his actions were "senseless."

Eisele and Manfredonia grew up together in Newtown. On May 24, Manfedonia went to Eisele's Derby apartment, shot and killed him, kidnapped Eisele's girlfriend and forced her to drive him to New Jersey, officials said.

Manfredonia took approximately $5,000 to $7,000 that was in the apartment and kidnapped Eisele's girlfriend, according to the warrant. He made her drive on back roads through Newtown, and they eventually ended up in Columbia, New Jersey, where they pulled into a truck stop.

He was captured in Hagerstown, Maryland, after a multi-state manhunt five days after the initial attack. He was returned to Connecticut on June 12, 2020 and has been in police custody ever since.

Manfredonia’s attorney, Michael Dolan, said outside court that his client has been diagnosed with a mental health condition and it contributed to what happened. He said Manfredonia is taking medication.