Connecticut

Petition calls for Long Island Sound to be renamed ‘Gulf of Connecticut'

By Bob Connors

NBC Connecticut

There is an online petition calling for Long Island Sound to be renamed.

"America has long ignored the greatness of CONNECTICUT! Such as being the pizza capital of the WORLD!!!," the change.org petition begins.

The author of the petition wants the body of water to be renamed the "Gulf of Connecticut."

The author even took a shot at the place that has given the world Billy Joel, Jerry Seinfeld, and others.

"Long Island isn't even that long, I've seen way bigger, and Connecticut is just such a beautiful state."

The petition appeared days after President Trump signed an executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America.

Gov. Ned Lamont had his own tongue-in-cheek thoughts when he was asked about changing the name earlier this week.

"I think so, why not? I mean I got a president who's naming things anytime he wants to," Lamont said. "I think Long Island Sound is a little dated. I think Connecticut Sound has got a real ring to it."

The governor even posted about it on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday.

The petition has 282 signatures as of Thursday morning.

