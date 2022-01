Fire broke out at an apartment building in Vernon and officials said some pets died in the fire.

Firefighters were called to the apartment building on Thomas Street just before midnight.

Eleven people live in the building and none reported being injured, but officials said some pets died.

Police said the fire is being investigated as a possible electrical fire.

It’s not clear how many people are displaced.