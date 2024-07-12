West Haven

Pets missing, residents displaced after fire in West Haven

Pets are missing and five adults are displaced after a fire at a West Haven home late Thursday night.

Firefighters responded to a single-family home on Stevens Avenue around 11:30 p.m. and found fire coming from the back of the building.

West Haven Fire Chief James O’Brien said the fire spread up through the second and third floors to the attic and it was a tough battle to get in there and fight it.

All five residents got out of the building safely, but a couple of pets are missing, O’Brien said.

