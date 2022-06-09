Pets Perish in Manchester Fire

Residents were able to safely get out of a Manchester home that was on fire early Thursday morning, but some pets died in the fire, according to Manchester Fire, Rescue, EMS.

Firefighters responded to a two-story house on Middle Turnpike East at 1:16 a.m. Thursday and found heavy smoke coming from the second-floor bedrooms. The fire was under control at 1:49 a.m.

Three of the five residents were home when the fire started and the two adults and one child were all out of the residence, fire officials said.

There were several pets at the home. Some got out but others, including a pet bird and a snake, died, fire officials said.

Officials said the home is temporarily uninhabitable.

The Manchester Fire-Rescue-EMS fire marshal’s office is investigating the origin and cause of the fire.